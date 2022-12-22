Israel: Iran to Expand Weapons Supplies to Russia

Israeli intelligence has determined that Iran is tightening its defensive relationship with Russia and could soon expand shipments of advanced weaponry to Moscow for its war with Ukraine.

"We warn against Iran's future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project, and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region," David Barnea, director of Mossad, Israel's top intelligence agency, said Thursday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Iran has claimed it supplied drones to Russia before the war began in February, but the U.S. said it has evidence of more recent transactions. Russia has used the drones to target Ukrainian's energy infrastructure and civilians. Iran is prohibited under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 from providing military aid to Russia without prior approval by the council.

Russia is facing a shortage of munitions in its 10-month-old war, using them up faster than it can manufacture replacements. Moscow reportedly has not only turned to Iran, but also to North Korea for help. Barnea said Mossad warned months ago that Iran was planning to help Russia, The Post reported.

"We put a spotlight on the supply of weapons to Russia, despite the lies heard from Iran," he said. "The Iranian lies are not new to us. There are elements in the West who call for signing an agreement with Iran while blatantly ignoring the Iranian lies contained within the agreement itself."

The agreement Barnea is referring to is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. pulled out of during the Trump administration. But the Biden administration and Western allies are trying to renegotiate with the Islamic regime.

