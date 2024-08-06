WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | iran | hamas | hezbollah | lebanon | tehran

CCGA Poll: Majority Says No to US Troops in Israel

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 02:17 PM EDT

A majority of Americans oppose sending U.S. troops to defend Israel if it is attacked by its neighbors, according to a new poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

The poll found 55% of Americans are opposed to defending Israel with U.S. troops, compared to 41% who support it. Most Republicans, 55%, supported sending U.S. troops to defend Israel, compared to just 35% of Democrats and independents.

The survey was conducted online from June 21 through July 1, with a national sample of 1,056 Americans and a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The sample was drawn through Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households.

The poll predates recent turmoil in the Middle East. A rocket attack in northern Israel killed 12 children and teens on a soccer field last month. Israel blamed Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, who have not accepted responsibility for the attack. The missile used in the attack was made in Iran, Israel said.

Israel assassinated a Hamas leader in Tehran and another Hamas leader in Lebanon following that attack. There are concerns Iran will soon attack Israel possibly escalating into a wider conflict.

The Chicago Council said support for sending U.S. troops to defend Israel if attacked is at the lowest level since 2010, when 47% of Americans said they supported sending U.S. troops.

Only 42% supported sending U.S. troops if Iran attacked Israel, compared to 56% who oppose.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 August 2024 02:17 PM
