Report: IDF Leaders Suggested Preemptive Strike on Hezbollah

According to a report in Israel's Channel 13, senior IDF officials suggested launching a preliminary attack on Hezbollah – even before the response from Lebanon, in several recent discussions.

The report said the proposal was considered, but so far has not been accepted by the government.

"The chances of escalation in the north are already increasing, so it's better that we lead," the officials said.

With Israel's preparedness for an attack by Hezbollah and Iran escalating, but no certainty when it will take place, senior IDF officials proposed in several recent discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant to launch a preemptive strike against Hezbollah – without waiting for a response from Hezbollah.

According to senior military officials, the proposal was intended to "undermine the sense of the enemy that they are waiting for its move to come." They added that "the chances of escalation in the north are already increasing, it would be better that we lead."

Channel 13 said the proposal for the preemptive strike was presented in a discussion with security leaders on Monday.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Air Force control post on Monday, where he held an assessment with the IAF commander, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and other senior officials.

Gallant told the Air Force commanders, "Our enemies are carefully considering their steps thanks to the capabilities you have demonstrated over the past year. However, we must prepare for all possibilities – including a quick transition to attack."

Last week, the IDF eliminated Hezbollah's second in command, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut after the rocket attack in Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children playing on a soccer field.

Two days after the strike that killed Shukr, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah where he said the war against Israel "has entered a new and open phase" on all fronts. Threatening retaliation, he said, "We are in a new phase of confrontation. The Israelis rejoiced – now they will cry."

Israel is also anticipating a retaliatory attack from Iran following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at an IRGC facility outside Tehran.

Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

An Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman claimed that Tehran was "not interested in a regional war," but stressed that in the opinion of the Islamic Revolutionary regime, "Israel must be punished in order to prevent future instability."

