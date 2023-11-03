×
Tags: israel | hamas | palestinians | protests | war

Pro-Palestinian Protests Expected Over Weekend

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 05:34 PM EDT

Pro-Palestinian protests are expected to take place across the United States this weekend, with thousands expected to rally for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A protest called "National March on Washington: Free Palestine!" is set to take place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, with organizers demanding the U.S. end aid to Israel and broker a cease-fire.

The march has reportedly been endorsed by more than 300 organizations and more than 100,000 people are anticipated, organizers said.

Solidarity marches are also planned from San Francisco to New York and some organizers told Axios that Saturday's pro-Palestinian demonstrations will be among the largest anti-war protests in recent U.S. history and the biggest pro-Palestinian mobilization in the country yet.

Pro-Palestinian protests have been occurring in major cities nationwide since the Israel-Hamas war broke out last month following the Palestinian militant group's brutal Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish state.

Last weekend in New York City, thousands of demonstrators marched across the Brooklyn Bridge calling for "an end to the blockade and the breaking of the siege," Palestinian community group Within Our Lifetime said.

On the opposite coast, thousands rallied in downtown Los Angeles to protest and call for an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

There has been large-scale participation at pro-Palestinian protests across the country, even as some have faced consequences for criticizing Israel.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has created friction on college campuses and has led to job offers being rescinded for students who have made public pro-Palestinian or anti-Israeli statements.

College students have also staged walkouts to protest the Israeli offensive in Gaza, including at UCLA.

In two reported instances on college campuses, protest chants were misconstrued, with misinformation subsequently circulating and generating controversy on social media.

At both UCLA and the University of Pennsylvania, the chant "We charge you with genocide" was misunderstood as, "We want Jewish genocide," sparking outrage for purportedly stoking antisemitism amid the conflict in the Middle East.

At least 1,400 Israelis were slaughtered during Hamas' daybreak attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli air and ground operations have killed more than 9,000 Palestinians, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
