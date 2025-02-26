WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | hamas | hostages

Hamas to Return Bodies of 4 Israeli Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 08:03 AM EST

Hamas will return the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday in exchange for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, the group said, just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the warring parties was to expire.

Israel has delayed the release of about 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas.

The militant group has said that the delay is a “serious violation” of their ceasefire and that talks on a second phase aren’t possible until the Palestinians are freed.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Hamas would hand over the bodies of four Israelis the next day.

