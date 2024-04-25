WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | hamas | gaza | palestine

Hamas Official: Palestinian Statehood Would End War

By    |   Thursday, 25 April 2024 04:20 PM EDT

As the war between Israel and Hamas drags into its sixth month, some Hamas officials have indicated a willingness to lay down their arms in exchange for a Palestinian state.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Basem Naim, a member of Hamas' political bureau based in Istanbul, said that the group would disarm if an independent Palestinian state was established on lands Israel captured during the 1967 Mideast war.

"If an independent state with its capital in Jerusalem, while preserving the right of return for refugees, (is created) Al Qassam could be integrated into (a future) national army," Naim said.

Al Qassam is the military wing of Hamas. Naim's comments came days after Al Qassam spokesman Abu Ubaida called for an escalation across all fronts to mark 200 days since the Oct. 7 attacks.

The administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said its goal is to eradicate Hamas and is opposed to a Palestinian state on lands captured in 1967.

Mustafa Baraghouti, President of the Palestinian National Initiative, told CNN he was not aware of Hamas' offer of disarmament.

"It's significant in the sense that Palestinians are resisting occupation because there is an occupation," he told CNN. "If the occupation is not there, they don't need to resist it," he said, referring to Israel's control of land captured in 1967, where millions of Palestinians live.

Israel is currently preparing for a large-scale offensive in the southern city of Rafah, which officials say is necessary to eradicate the last remaining Hamas battalions still taking refuge among civilians.

Hamas is still believed to be holding 129 hostages of the 253 it captured during the Oct. 7 assault.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


