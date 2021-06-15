×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Israel | israel | hamas | gaza | idf

Israel Retaliates After Hamas Fires Arson Balloons

fires are in the distance
Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave on June 16, 2021. (Mahmud hams/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:23 PM

Israel’s military has launched airstrikes at Gaza in response to flammable balloons sent over the border, Israel’s military said Tuesday.

The balloon attacks ignited nearly two-dozen fires.

This is the first major escalation between Israel and Gaza since the ceasefire last month, which came after almost two weeks of fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its warplanes attacked Hamas armed compounds, and that "[T]he Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences for its actions. The IDF is prepared for any scenario, including a resumption of hostilities, in the face of continuing terror activities from the Gaza Strip."

According to the IDF, the targets were used for “terror activities.”

The Times of Israel reported that authorities on both sides said that there were no injuries.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel's military has launched airstrikes at Gaza in response to flammable balloons sent over the border, Israel's military said Tuesday.The balloon attacks ignited nearly two-dozen fires.
israel, hamas, gaza, idf
140
2021-23-15
Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved