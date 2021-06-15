Israel Retaliates After Hamas Fires Arson Balloons

Israel’s military has launched airstrikes at Gaza in response to flammable balloons sent over the border, Israel’s military said Tuesday.

The balloon attacks ignited nearly two-dozen fires.

This is the first major escalation between Israel and Gaza since the ceasefire last month, which came after almost two weeks of fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its warplanes attacked Hamas armed compounds, and that "[T]he Hamas terror organization is responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences for its actions. The IDF is prepared for any scenario, including a resumption of hostilities, in the face of continuing terror activities from the Gaza Strip."

According to the IDF, the targets were used for “terror activities.”

The Times of Israel reported that authorities on both sides said that there were no injuries.