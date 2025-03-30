WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Warner: Israelis Very Mad at Signal Debacle

Sunday, 30 March 2025 05:51 PM EDT

The Israelis have every right to be mad, ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner, D-Va., told "Face the Nation" of the leaked Signal chats to Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, also a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces.

When asked by the CBS News program if Israelis should be mad about the leak, Warner agreed, responding, "I have not seen any of the classified information about" a Houthi walking into his girlfriend's building.

"So, I'm basing my knowledge on open source. If the Israelis are this mad, and I think they gotta right to be this mad — about classified information being treated sloppily. And this is a pattern we have seen," Warner said about the Trump administration. He said those in the administration "expose CIA agents in the first two weeks; we have seen the DOGE boys print the full budget and head counts of a classified agency, so this is not a one-off.

"And what happens is, if the Israelis are this mad and the Five Eye partners — our key allies are upset — will they continue to share information with us if it is treated this sloppily?"

Warner then called for Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign for the leaked Signal messages.

In the leaked messages, Vice President JD Vance told the other members of the Trump administration that the administration's aggressive posture toward Yemen might be a "mistake," ostensibly a political one, as he went on to add that only "3 percent of US trade runs through the Suez [Canal]. 40 [percent]of European trade does.

"There is a real risk that the public doesn't understand this or why it's necessary. The strongest reason to do this is, as POTUS said, [is] to send a message."

Waltz, meanwhile, has taken "full responsibility" for the leak. However, it is not clear at this time if Goldberg accessing the chat group was intentional or not. On Thursday, the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., called for an inspector general investigation into the leak.

Sunday, 30 March 2025 05:51 PM
