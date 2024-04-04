Israel Disables GPS as Troops Activated

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran following a strike on Iran's consulate in Syria, Israel has taken defensive measures, including the blocking of GPS signals across its territory, the BBC reported.

Israeli citizens found themselves grappling with disrupted GPS signals in central parts of the country on Thursday as Israel ramps up defensive measures amid escalating tensions with Iran. The move comes in the aftermath of a strike on Iran's consulate in Syria, believed to be orchestrated by Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including a senior general.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has heightened readiness, halting all leave for soldiers serving with combat units and calling up reservists to bolster air defense units. With an anticipated Iranian response looming, Israel is bracing for potential actions, particularly as Friday approaches because it's "Quds Day," a day marked by pro-Palestinian rallies and historically tense situations.

The disruption of GPS systems serves as a preemptive defensive tactic aimed at interfering with weapons reliant on GPS for navigation, a move often referred to as "spoofing." Reports from Israeli citizens indicate widespread interference with location signals, with some GPS devices erroneously placing users miles away from their actual locations.

In addition to the GPS disruptions, Israeli authorities have urged citizens to manually set their locations on alert apps, vital for receiving notifications about incoming rocket attacks, to ensure accuracy amid the interference, The Times of Israel reported. Notably, GPS signals have already been disrupted in northern Israel near the Lebanese border, where clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have been frequent.

Amid these developments, media reports suggest heightened security measures at Israeli embassies and reports of evacuations over potential Iranian attacks, although these claims remain unverified. Israel has refrained from commenting on the strike on Iran's diplomatic compound in Damascus, which has further escalated tensions. Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's commitment to defensive and offensive actions against Iran and its proxies.