Israel Freezes Gaza Expansion Plan Following Call With Trump Team

Israel has halted a plan to expand Israel Defense Forces control in the Gaza Strip beyond the so-called yellow line to 70% from 53% following a phone call with President Donald Trump officials, reported C14.

The demarcation line has separated the Israeli and Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect earlier this month. It marks where Israeli forces withdraw (or say they will withdraw) to, and where they say they will retain control.

In short, it separates zones inside Gaza under differing control.

Israel keeps control of roughly 50% to 60% of Gaza under the arrangement, according to various reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changed his mind on expanding the IDF's control after speaking with President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Tuesday night, according to C14.

A political source told the news outlet the "dynamic of relations with the administration is one of constant dialogue."

"We do not ask permission from the Americans, and on the other hand, whenever possible we try not to act unilaterally," the person added.

The Israeli army launched a barrage of attacks in Gaza on Tuesday as tensions with Hamas grew two weeks into a fragile ceasefire.

The terrorist group responded by saying it would delay handing over the body of a hostage. At least seven Palestinians were killed, health officials said.

The flare-up of violence presented one of the biggest tests so far for the truce and had international mediators scrambling to prevent it from collapsing.

Vice President JD Vance attempted to play down the fighting, saying he expected "skirmishes" to quickly die down.

The order from Netanyahu to launch "powerful strikes" came after an Israeli official said its forces were fired upon in southern Gaza and after Hamas handed over body parts on Monday that Israel said were the partial remains of a hostage recovered earlier in the war.

In a statement, Hamas denied involvement in the gunfire in Rafah and reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire.

"The violent strikes carried out by Israel across the Strip are a blatant violation of the ceasefire deal," said the group, calling on mediators to pressure Israel to stop.

The ceasefire that began Oct. 10 has largely held despite at least two previous flareups in violence.

Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, attacked Israel and started the war. The militants killed some 1,200 people that day and took 251 hostages.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.