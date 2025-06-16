Israel's Netanyahu Coy on Targeting Iran's Supreme Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday sidestepped a question about his military targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israel's military strikes against Iran.



Netanyahu told ABC News in response to the question that Israel was "doing what we need to do." While not addressing the Ayatollah's potential as a target, Netanyahu seemed to say it would not be hard when he added, "I'm not going to get into the details, but we've targeted their top nuclear scientists," he said. "It's basically Hitler's nuclear team."

The prime minister also addressed reports that President Donald Trump had scratched a plan to target the Iranian leader because it might intensify the conflict, saying "It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict."

Israel went on the offensive with preemptive military strikes against Iran beginning late Thursday after negotiations to stop Iran's nuclear program appeared to be going nowhere. Military analysts had been predicting that outcome for months leading up to the opening salvos. While denying direct involvement of the U.S. in the attacks, Trump on Sunday said that could change.

Netanyahu pursued the issue of America's potential involvement in the fighting. "Today, it's Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it's New York," he said. "Look, I understand 'America First.' I don't understand 'America dead.' That's what these people want."

He told ABC that Israel's attacks on Iran and its nuclear enrichment sites are providing a service to the world. "So we're doing something that is in the service of mankind, of humanity, and it's a battle of good against evil."

Netanyahu said Trump does stand with Israel and that his support is appreciated.