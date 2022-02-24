×
Tags: israel | condemnation | russia | ukraine

Israel Condemns Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Smoke rises from outside an Ukrainian intelligence building on Feb. 24, 2022 in Kyiv. (Chris McGrath/Getty)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 10:42 AM

Israel has condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is a violation of the world order and Israel condemns it, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement, according to Axios. “Israel is ready to give humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Israel knew many wars. War is not the way to solve conflicts."

Reuters reported that he added: "There is still time to stop and to return to the negotiation table and to resolve differences peacefully with world powers' mediation. Israel has long-running, deep and good relations both with Russia and Ukraine. There are tens of thousands of Israelis in both countries; there are hundreds of thousands of Jews in both countries. Keeping them safe is our top priority.”

Axios noted the statement is a key change in Israel’s position on the crisis. Israel had been trying to balance its relationship with U.S., while still being on good terms with Russia.

According to Axios, the European Union and several of its members states had been pushing Israel to take a stronger position against Russia.

Thursday, 24 February 2022 10:42 AM
