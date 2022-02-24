×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | ukraine | zelenskyy | russia | invasion

President Zelenskyy Arming 'Anyone' to Defend Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a statement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 19, 2022. (Ronald Wittek - Pool/Getty Images)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 08:33 AM

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed Thursday to provide weapons to anyone who “wants to defend the country” in light of the invasion by Russia.

His comments came in a tweet. He wrote: “We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

In another tweet he added: “We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hand.”

He also urged Russians to protest against the war with Ukraine.

“We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia,” he tweeted. “For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine.”

In another tweet, he said: “Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.”

Thursday, 24 February 2022 08:33 AM
