Biden: Progressive Lawmakers Critical of Israel 'Isolated and Wrong'

Progressive lawmakers who have been critical of Israel are "isolated and wrong," says President Joe Biden.

"There are few of them. I think they're wrong. I think they're making a mistake," Biden said when asked by Israeli TV station N12 News about the Democrats who have referred to Israel as an "apartheid state" and called for an end to unconditional aid for the country.

"Israel is a democracy. Israel is our ally. Israel is a friend, and I think that I make no apologies."

The president also said he sees "no possibility, I think, of the Democratic Party or even a significant portion of the Republican Party walking away from Israel."

Biden arrived in Israel Wednesday to kick off a Middle East visit focused on trying to slow down Iran's nuclear program, improving relations with Saudi Arabia and getting oil to American gas pumps amid a surge in prices.

Fifteen progressive Democrats in May urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send "the strongest diplomatic message possible" to pressure Israel into preventing the eviction of 1,000-plus Palestinians from villages in the West Bank.

At least 18 Democrats also want Blinken to publicly reject Israel's labeling of six Palestinian NGOs as terror organizations.

"A reported lack of evidence to support this decision raises concerns that it may be a deeply repressive measure, designed to criminalize and silence prominent and essential Palestinian human rights organizations," the lawmakers wrote in a letter viewed by Haaretz.

The letter also highlights European rejections of the Israeli allegations, as well as the widespread criticism of Israeli policy from international human-rights organizations. "The government of Israel's actions should be understood in their broader context: Over the past several years, Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights and humanitarian organizations have faced an increasingly difficult operating environment and shrinking civic space in Israel and the occupied West Bank," they wrote.