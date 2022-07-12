Israel Sending Ukraine Protective Gear as Iran Sends Drones to Russia

Israel announced Tuesday that it is sending a new aid package to Ukraine consisting of protective gear for soldiers — while Iran is sending Russia "hundreds" of drones, according to published reports.

The Times of Israel reported Tuesday that Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a new defensive aid package for Ukraine including 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of mine protection suits, 1,000 gas masks, and "dozens of hazmat filtration systems."

Up until now, Israeli aid to help the Ukrainians fight off the February Russian invasion has not included weapons, but rather protective gear for soldiers on the ground in the war-torn nation.

The Jerusalem Post reported in May that its contribution to the aid being sent by 43 other NATO countries, and 14 non-NATO members, would "not include substantial quantities of supplies," due to the scope of the contributions other countries were making.

In a subsequent article on June 16, the Post reported that Israel was skittish at openly giving Ukraine weapons because of the presence of Russian forces along its northern border with Syria.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the time that he wants to maintain "Israel's good relationship with Russia," allowing it to be a conduit for communications with between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the West.

While Israel is cautiously navigating its involvement in the conflict, Iran is sending "hundreds" of weapons-capable drones to Russia to help that country in the war.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday that the United States "has information" that Iran has either already sent, or is planning to, Russia the drones and will train its troops to use them as soon as this month, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

"Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline," he told reporters Monday.

He said the sustained Russian bombardment of Ukraine had taken its toll on its weapon stockpiles, causing Iran to contribute to the war.

The drones being supplied are similar, Sullivan said, to the ones Iran sent to Yemen's Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabian forces in that conflict earlier this year.

Military analyst Samuel Bendett of the CNA think tank told The Associated Press that Iran has "a proven track record of flying drones for hundreds of miles and hitting their targets."

The Pentagon announced last week that the United States is drawing up another $400 million in Ukrainian military aid that includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition, three tactical vehicles, 155 mm artillery ammunition, demolition munitions, counter-battery systems, spare parts, and other equipment.

The amount represents some $2.2 billion in military aid sent to Ukraine in the last three weeks, according to the Pentagon.