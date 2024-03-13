Israeli Official: US Pushing to Oust Netanyahu

A senior Israeli official reacted to a U.S. intelligence report which stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is in danger of collapse as Israel faces increasing international pressure over the Gaza war.

In the Annual Threat Assessment released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the report dealt with the Gaza war and the situation in Israel.

The report stated: "Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultra-orthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy. Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility."

The Israeli official, who spoke anonymously with the press, said that the U.S. should help Israel overthrow Hamas, not Israel's government.

"Those who elect the prime minister of Israel are the citizens of Israel and no one else," the official stated. "Israel is not a protectorate of the USA but an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who elect the government. We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel."

The report comes amid growing tension between the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu.

Biden was overheard telling Democrat Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that he and Netanyahu needed to have a "come to Jesus moment."

Responding to a comment from Senator Bennet saying Biden needs to continue to press for humanitarian aid to Gaza, Biden responded, "I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a 'come to Jesus' meeting."

Netanyahu also appeared to push back against U.S. and other international pressure over the war in Gaza.

"None of these pressures will stop us. Israel's very future, its very survival is at stake," Netanyahu said in his speech to AIPAC delegates Tuesday.

According to a report in NY Magazine, Biden is seeking ways to have Netanyahu replaced.

Itamar Rabinovich, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., told NY Magazine that Biden and Netanyahu are increasingly having disagreements about the war. He said that Biden has been unhappy with Netanyahu's government for a long time, "but now in my view they're even angrier and they are sharpening the tone. Biden is not coming at him personally, but off the record and in closed meetings, the sentiment is clear."

Another Israeli official, who spoke anonymously with NY Magazine said, "I have been asked by a serious administration figure what it is that will force the Netanyahu coalition to collapse. They were interested in the mechanics, what can we demand which will collapse his coalition."

Some political analysts in Israel have speculated that the Biden administration's welcoming of war cabinet minister Benny Gantz in Washington last week was part of the strategy to isolate Netanyahu and cause division between him and Gantz.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.