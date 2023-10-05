Whistleblower: DOJ, FBI Mocked Congress' Hunter Biden Inquiries

Internal Revenue Service whistleblower Gary Shapley disclosed that officials from the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office were "openly mocking" congressional inquiries into what was happening with the Hunter Biden tax and firearms possession investigations.

Shapley added that those same officials "repeatedly ignored" requests from members of Congress, according to a newly released memo reported on by the Daily Caller on Thursday.

"The USAO and FBI received congressional inquiries concerning this investigation and have repeatedly ignored their requests, openly mocking the members of Congress who made the requests. It appears that someone at DOJ leaked information to the media after our day of action," Shapley said in the memo dated December 2020.

The memo was part of the Sept. 27 document dump by the House Ways and Means Committee, one day before the House held its first hearing into an impeachment inquiry against Hunter Biden's father, President Joe Biden.

Other unreported assertions discovered by the Daily Caller include the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Delaware, led by prosecutor David Weiss, prevented investigators from carrying out a search warrant on a storage unit belonging to Hunter Biden in Virginia.

Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware, has been linked to several instances of stonewalling, blocking investigations or tipping off Hunter Biden's defense counsel by Shapley and fellow IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler. The pair have provided House Republicans with evidence that the DOJ interfered in a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden involving alleged tax fraud crimes.