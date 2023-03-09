×
Senate Confirms Biden Pick for IRS Commissioner

Danny Werfel 
Danny Werfel  (Scott Applewhite/AP)

Thursday, 09 March 2023 02:25 PM EST

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Danny Werfel as commissioner of the IRS, 54 to 42.

GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Todd Young of Indiana voted for Werfel, the Biden administration's top pick for the job and a longtime Office of Management and Budget official who previously served as acting IRS commissioner.

Werfel will be tasked with leading the agency's $80 billion expansion.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat in opposition. He said he voted against Biden's pick because he has lost confidence in the administration's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"At every turn, this administration has ignored congressional intent when implementing the Inflation Reduction Act," Manchin said in a statement.

"While Daniel Werfel is supremely qualified to serve as the IRS Commissioner, I have zero faith he will be given the autonomy to perform the job in accordance with the law and for that reason, I cannot support his nomination," he said.

The nomination process comes amid continued scrutiny over the IRS' $80 billion in new funding allocated in August through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Republicans campaigned against the expansion and have promised strict oversight of the IRS' implementation.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., applauded the confirmation.

"For Mr. Werfel to get bipartisan support to lead the IRS at a time when a lot of Republicans would happily mothball the entire agency is a testament to his fairness, his ability to work with both sides and his undeniable qualification for this role," said Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, in a Thursday statement.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


