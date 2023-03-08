×
Sen. Manchin to Vote Against Biden's Pick for IRS Chief

(Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 08 March 2023 12:18 PM EST

Sen. Joe Manchin. D-W.Va., said Wednesday he will vote against Daniel Werfel for Internal Revenue Service commissioner, a week after President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency was approved by a Senate committee.

Manchin, who has often blocked Biden's legislative priorities, said he was opposing Werfel on the basis of the Biden administration's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling tax and climate bill that Manchin was key in passing.

"At every turn, this Administration has ignored Congressional intent when implementing the Inflation Reduction Act," Manchin said in a statement.

"While Daniel Werfel is supremely qualified to serve as the IRS Commissioner, I have zero faith he will be given the autonomy to perform the job in accordance with the law and for that reason, I cannot support his nomination," he added.

Manchin's vote is important as Democrats currently control the Senate by a thin 51-49 majority, including three independents who caucus with them. Two Democrats - Senators John Fetterman and Dianne Feinstein - are currently out with medical issues.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Werfel received bipartisan support in a Senate committee vote advancing his nomination last week.

Manchin this week helped scuttle Biden's pick for a key fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission by signaling his opposition to nominee Gigi Sohn, who withdrew Tuesday.

Manchin's West Virginia is a former Democrat stronghold state that has trended Republican in recent decades. He has not yet said if he will run for reelection in 2024, but would likely face a tough battle to retain his seat.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



