WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: irs | ice | tax returns | illegal immigrants | dhs | scott bessent

Judge Bars IRS From Giving Tax Return Details to ICE

By    |   Friday, 21 November 2025 05:06 PM EST

A federal judge has ruled that the Internal Revenue Service cannot share tax information with immigration officials that would be used to deport migrants.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly demanded that the IRS not disclose the confidential address information of thousands of illegal immigrants, who are also taxpayers, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement until the courts can review the case, Politico reported.

Under an agreement, ICE officials can ask the IRS for information about people who have been ordered to leave the U.S. or who are being investigated.

Federal law allows the use of taxpayer information in criminal investigations.

Immigration advocacy groups filed suit over the move, saying it could lead to immigrants to stop filing tax returns or seek under-the-table jobs.

Critics argued the move could result in nearly $100 billion in lost annual revenue.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, illegal immigrants paid $96.7 billion in state, federal, and local taxes in 2022.

With $59.4 billion of that figure going to the federal government and $37.3 billion going to state and local governments, the institute assumes that if only 10% of illegal immigrants forgo their tax filings this year, the government will lose $9.5 billion in revenue.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, said the Trump administration is doing what other administrations should have done decades ago.

"Information sharing across agencies is essential to identify who is in our country, including violent criminals, determine what public safety and terror threats may exist so we can neutralize them, scrub these individuals from voter rolls, as well as identify what public benefits these aliens are using at the American taxpayer expense," McLaughlin said in a statement when the agreement was announced.

Kollar-Kotelly also ruled that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who also serves as acting IRS commissioner, cannot disclose taxpayer information to DHS unless the person receiving the information is working on a relevant nontax criminal investigation, according to Politico.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge has ruled that the Internal Revenue Service cannot share tax information with immigration officials that would be used to deport migrants.
irs, ice, tax returns, illegal immigrants, dhs, scott bessent
329
2025-06-21
Friday, 21 November 2025 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved