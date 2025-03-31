IRS Close to Data-Sharing Deal With ICE

The Trump administration is finalizing an agreement between the IRS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the sharing of data regarding illegal immigrants, according to a report.

The deal would mean immigration officials could use taxpayer databases to confirm the names and addresses of people who are in the country illegally, Politico reported Monday.

Under previous administrations, personal taxpayer information was shared with federal law enforcement only under limited circumstances. Laws prohibit improper disclosure of taxpayer information.

The Washington Post reported that ICE access to tax data would be limited to confirming the addresses of migrants with final removal orders. Only Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem or acting ICE director Todd Lyons could submit requests, which must include the name and address of each taxpayer.

Privacy experts have said that disclosing such information would be a violation of the disclosure laws that the IRS operates under, CNN reported.

Congress has enacted some exceptions, such as for help in criminal investigations, to the requirement that taxpayer information remain confidential.

"We've seen that this administration is certainly pulling out all the stops and trying to use every potential lever of the government to find and deport undocumented immigrants," said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former Department of Homeland Security official under the Bush and Obama administrations, Politico reported.

"That's their stated goal, and that's what they are doing."

Over the years, the IRS has encouraged illegal migrants to file taxes, CNN reported. Doing so provides the agency with their addresses, employers, and earnings.

Illegal migrants have paid nearly $100 billion annually in taxes. Critics of the plan say the sharing of personal information may discourage them from paying taxes.

The administration's demand that the IRS share data with ICE has contributed to the IRS being on its third leader this year, Politico reported.

Current acting IRS commissioner, Melanie Krause, has been receptive to requests from the administration and the Department of Government Efficiency to share tax data, the outlet added.

"If the IRS is willing to do this, it's because of the change of leadership," said Nina Olson, who served for almost two decades as the national taxpayer advocate. "It's unprecedented."