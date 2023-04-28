×
Tags: irs | agents | criminal investigation

IRS Hires Armed Guards Across Nation

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 10:37 AM EDT

The Internal Revenue Service is hiring armed special agents to work in all 50 states as part of the agency's larger hiring push.

The job posting is listed by the Criminal Investigation section of the IRS, the agency's law enforcement branch. The position would involve investigating financial crimes and potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code, and requires that applicants be a U.S. citizen, qualified from specialized experience or education, at least 21 years of age by the time their training would be complete, and "legally allowed to carry a firearm."

Among the major duties listed: "Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments."

Other duties: "Carry a firearm; must be prepared to protect him/herself or others from physical attacks at any time and without warning and use firearms in life-threatening situations; must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force."

The application process involves multiple steps, including a written application, an online assessment of competency, a manual review of the application and assessment, a proctored exam administered online, an in-office interview, background check, medical evaluation, offer of employment, and basic training.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
