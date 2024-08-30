WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iraq | isis | military | raid

US, Iraqi Security Forces Kill 15 ISIS Operatives in Raid

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 10:00 PM EDT

U.S. forces conducted a daring raid in the Anbar province of western Iraq on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of 15 ISIS operatives.

Courtney Kube, an NBC News correspondent covering national security and the Pentagon, posted on X on Friday night about the raid, writing a half-dozen U.S. soldiers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Kube cited three U.S. defense officials as her sources.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) also posted Friday night on X about the raid, saying it was conducted jointly with Iraqi security forces.

"U.S. Central Command forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives," CENTCOM wrote. "The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts. There is no indication of civilian casualties.

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond. Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided. ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. U.S. CENTCOM alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. forces conducted a daring raid in the Anbar province of western Iraq on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of 15 ISIS operatives.
iraq, isis, military, raid
208
2024-00-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved