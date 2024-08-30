US, Iraqi Security Forces Kill 15 ISIS Operatives in Raid

U.S. forces conducted a daring raid in the Anbar province of western Iraq on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of 15 ISIS operatives.

Courtney Kube, an NBC News correspondent covering national security and the Pentagon, posted on X on Friday night about the raid, writing a half-dozen U.S. soldiers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Kube cited three U.S. defense officials as her sources.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) also posted Friday night on X about the raid, saying it was conducted jointly with Iraqi security forces.

"U.S. Central Command forces and Iraqi Security Forces conducted a partnered raid in Western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the death of 15 ISIS operatives," CENTCOM wrote. "The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts. There is no indication of civilian casualties.

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond. Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided. ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. U.S. CENTCOM alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists."