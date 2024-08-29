ISIS Calls for Attacks in US, Europe

The Islamic State group called on its supporters to conduct terror attacks in the United States and Europe, according to a post in its official weekly newsletter, al-Naba.

In the same post, the terrorist group also took credit for the Aug. 23 attack at a remote penal colony in Russia that left four prison employees dead.

Knife-wielding prisoners attacked inside the IK-19 Surovikino facility in the southwestern Volgograd region, the BBC reported. Authorities neutralized the attackers, who had identified themselves as affiliated with the Islamic State group. The terrorists took hostages before being killed.

It's unclear the specifics of the Islamic State group's call for attacks against Westerners.

A spokesman for the terrorist group called for attacks on Christians and Jews around the world in the aftermath of its March 22 assault on Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia, that killed 145 concertgoers.