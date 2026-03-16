Exclusive: 4 War Scenarios Include Likely US Invasion, Seizure of Kharg Island

The global balance of power may be shifting — and the Strait of Hormuz is at the center of it all.

Despite suffering devastating U.S. and Israeli attacks, Iran continues to hold its ace — control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Now a powerful new Newsmax Platinum analysis with information from top strategists and defense sources reveals that the U.S. may soon be forced to engage in a limited ground invasion of Iran — and to seize Kharg Island.

Kharg is Iran's main transshipment point for about 90% of its oil exports.

Iran could soon force the United States into one of the most dangerous geopolitical confrontations in decades.

The details are all in Newsmax Platinum's new report on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz — See It Here.

Roughly 20% of the world's oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime chokepoint that has suddenly become the most critical battlefield in the Iran war.

Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the strait has created a strategic dilemma for Washington that military planners say may not be solved by naval power alone.

This exclusive Newsmax Platinum report examines the stark reality: while the U.S. Navy dominates the open seas, the confined geography of the strait favors Iran's asymmetric warfare strategy — cheap drones, coastal missiles, and naval mines that can shut down global commerce with only a handful of attacks.

Defense experts warn the situation could evolve into what some analysts are calling America's potential "Gallipoli moment" — a modern conflict where superior military power struggles to overcome entrenched coastal defenses.

The Newsmax Platinum analysis breaks down four possible scenarios that could determine the outcome of the crisis — from a prolonged shutdown of the strait that shocks the global economy to the dramatic possibility of U.S. boots on the ground and the seizure of Iran's vital Kharg Island oil hub.

The report also explores the growing role of China, Russia, and NATO allies, the risks of escalation across the Middle East, and why negotiations — not military force — may ultimately decide who controls the world's most important energy corridor.

If you want to understand how the war in Iran could reshape global energy markets, military strategy, and the balance of power, this must-read analysis on Newsmax Platinum delivers the insight you won't find anywhere else.

Read the full strategic briefing now on Newsmax Platinum — Go Here Now

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