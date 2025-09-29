WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | united nations | united kingdom | france | united states | israel

Iranian Official Threatens Nations That Abide by UN Sanctions

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 03:38 PM EDT

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, has warned countries that abide by newly restored U.N. sanctions will be hit with an Iranian "reciprocal response."

His comments came after the United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran on Sunday over its nuclear program.

"We declare that if any country takes action against Iran based on these illegally reimposed resolutions, it will be met with a reciprocal response from Iran," he said, according to PressTV, an Iranian state-run propaganda network.

The sanctions will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalize any development of Iran's ballistic missile program, among other measures. They came via a mechanism known as snapback, included in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and come as Iran's economy is already reeling.

Iran's rial currency sits at a record low, increasing pressure on food prices and making daily life more challenging. That has driven up the price of meat, rice, and other staples.

Snapback was designed to be veto-proof at the U.N. Security Council, meaning China and Russia could not stop it alone, as they have other proposed actions against Iran in the past.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called them a "trap" for Iran on Saturday.

France, Germany, and the U.K. triggered snapback over Iran 30 days ago for further restricting the monitoring of its nuclear program and the deadlock over its negotiations with the U.S.

"The three European countries behind this unlawful move will also see our reaction," Qalibaf said.

Iran has further argued that the three European nations shouldn't be allowed to implement snapback, pointing in part to America's unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term.

The Islamic Republic recalled its ambassadors to France, Germany, and the U.K. for consultations ahead of the sanctions being reimposed, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the three European nations for "an act of decisive global leadership" for imposing the sanctions on Iran.

"President Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option — a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world," Rubio said in a statement. "For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, has warned countries that abide by newly restored U.N. sanctions will be hit with an Iranian "reciprocal response."
iran, united nations, united kingdom, france, united states, israel
369
2025-38-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 03:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved