Iranian General Threatens War With US if Israel Launches New Strikes

Iran is prepared for war with the United States if Israel launches new strikes on the Islamic Republic, the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in an interview on Sunday.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei claimed that attempts by Western nations to enter negotiations are aimed to give Israel time to prepare for renewed strikes and strengthen its position, saying such conditions are unacceptable to the Islamic Republic.

"Negotiations aimed at giving Israel time or (to) strengthen it are unacceptable," Rezaei said in an interview with state TV on Sunday.

He threatened direct action against the U.S. if Israel renews strikes.

"The Zionists (Israel) are seeking to try their luck against Iran once again," Rezaei claimed.

"If that happens, the moment Israel starts a war, we will also enter a war with the United States," Rezaei added.

"Negotiations must not be accepted in any form, at any price, or without conditions," he continued, indicating that Iran would respond with attacks on U.S. targets in the Middle East.

"If we enter negotiations, military force must in no way be used against Iran. Otherwise, we will retaliate; not only against Israel, but also against American targets in the region."

In the interview, Rezaei also claimed that Iran would have destroyed Israel if the 12-day Israel-Iran War had continued.

While confirming the use of cluster warheads on some of its ballistic missile launches, Rezaei said the Iranian regime was prepared for a longer war.

"We had planned for two months of war, we didn't think it would end so soon, that they would demand a ceasefire and we would accept it and the job would be done," Maj. Gen. Rezaei said. "Rest assured, if the war had lasted two months, there would be no news of Israel today. We didn't fight with more than 30 percent of our capabilities."

Rezaei's comments echoed a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued last Sunday, which said, "In the event of any new miscalculation or aggression by the enemy, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the initiative on the battlefield with a commanding position and deliver another deadly response."

The chief of staff of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpayegani, said on Sunday that while Iran has never initiated a war, it will respond forcefully to any attacks.

"We are a country that has never gone to war with any nation as the initiator, but we will never submit to coercion," Mohammadi-Golpayegani said.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed concerns from some in his country that the implementation of snapback sanctions could lead to war. Ghalibaf claimed that Israel has refrained from further action because it fears defeat.

"If the Israelis have not attacked our country again until now, it is because they have felt that another attack would lead to a defeat worse than the previous war," Ghalibaf claimed.

Meanwhile, defense and security analyst Farzin Nadimi told Iran International that Israel could launch renewed strikes on Iran within three months.

"I think that within a maximum of three months, if such a decision is made, it will be carried out. If things continue on this path," said Nadimi, a Senior Fellow at the Washington Institute who specializes in Iranian security and defense.

Noting that neither Israel nor Iran wanted a long-term conflict, Nadimi said that an Israeli decision to strike would depend on careful planning and improved defenses.

"If Israel makes such a decision, it must prepare a set of assumptions, and its defensive capabilities must be more ready," he stated.

"Reports have indicated that the THAAD battery, which the United States had deployed in Israel, has now been increased," he noted. "In other words, four launchers have been added to the existing six."

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) was a key component of Israel's success in preventing more extensive damage from Iran's ballistic missile attacks during Operation Rising Lion. The U.S. systems, operated by crews of U.S. soldiers, complement Israel's own Arrow missile defense system.

At the end of the 12-day conflict, Iran launched ballistic missiles at the U.S. base in Qatar as a retaliatory action for the U.S. bombing of three nuclear sites. After the Iranian ballistic missile attack on the U.S. base, President Donald Trump abruptly announced a ceasefire agreement, which appeared to catch both the Israelis and the Iranians by surprise.

However, Israeli defense officials are convinced that hostilities could resume at any time. Two weeks ago, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, director-general of Israel's Defense Ministry, stated, "Operation Rising Lion may have ended in a decisive Israeli victory, but there will be more rounds with Tehran."

Baram called for deliberate planning for the next round of conflict, saying the Defense and Finance Ministries must work together to prepare for renewed hostilities, which he estimated will come within months.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.