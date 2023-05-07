Iran Hid Arms in Earthquake Aid to Syria In Order to Attack US Troops

In attempts to target American soldiers, Iran concealed weapons in shipments of earthquake aid it sent to Syria, a new leak of U.S. documents has revealed, The Washington Post reported over the weekend.

The military equipment hidden in the aid shipments, following the earthquake that struck Syria in February, included small arms, ammunition and drones, according to the leak of documents, which circulated on the online platform Discord and were obtained by The Washington Post.

The deliveries were made through vehicle convoys sent by Tehran with the cooperation of local terrorist groups there and the Quds Force, which is a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.

According to the documents, the entire procedure was aided by a Quds Force officer who directed an Iraqi militia group to "embed weapons within legitimate earthquake aid."

A senior official in the Iraqi prime minister's office told The Washington Post that the accusations in the documents were "fake," saying that "in reality the borders are wide open; in fact we are still suffering from illegals sneaking through the Syrian border."

The official explained that this "means if these documents are right, it's possible any time. Why wait for an aid convoy as a justification?"

