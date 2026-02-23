Protests Erupt Again Across Iran

Students in Iran's two largest cities vowed to continue their on-campus protests against the country's ruling leaders for a third straight day on Monday.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted over the weekend at major universities in Tehran and Mashhad, marking some of the most significant campus unrest since last month's deadly crackdown by the Islamic regime, according to multiple reports.

Videos verified by both The New York Times and BBC showed hundreds of students marching at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology and other campuses at the start of a new semester.

Protesters chanted "death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and wore black to mourn thousands killed during nationwide protests in January.

The demonstrations spread to at least seven campuses in Tehran and to Mashhad in northeastern Iran, according to student groups cited by The Times.

BBC also verified footage from Amir Kabir University and Shahid Beheshti University in the capital, where students staged rallies and sit-ins.

In Mashhad, students reportedly chanted, "Freedom, freedom" and "Students, shout, shout for your rights," signaling defiance in the face of an ongoing crackdown.

The renewed protests come after what rights groups describe as one of the bloodiest crackdowns in the Islamic Republic's history.

Iran's government claims more than 3,000 people were killed in January's unrest, blaming "terrorists" backed by Israel and the United States.

However, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency puts the death toll at more than 7,000, including women and children. Tens of thousands are believed to have been arrested.

Despite the regime's efforts to silence dissent — including reported internet disruptions and mass arrests — smaller protests have continued, often centered around traditional 40-day mourning ceremonies for slain demonstrators.

Tehran has not formally acknowledged the latest protests, though a University of Tehran official warned that "radical slogans" could lead to violence and said he would not support students if unrest escalates.

The unrest unfolds as tensions with the United States remain high.

The Trump administration has increased its military presence in the region, with warships and aircraft positioned near Iran amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

President Donald Trump has warned that limited military strikes remain an option if Tehran refuses to curb its nuclear ambitions.

While some exiled opposition groups have urged U.S. action, others oppose outside intervention. Meanwhile, talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are set to resume in Switzerland this week.

For now, Iran's student movement appears undeterred.

"We neither forgive nor forget," one student group declared, the Times reported, as calls spread for additional rallies in the coming days — a sign that the regime's grip on its young population may be weaker than it claims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.