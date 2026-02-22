Iranian FM: US Deal Is Still 'Quite Possible'

A nuclear deal with the U.S. is still "quite possible," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Araghchi said Tehran is working on a draft proposal to present to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, stressing that "we are trying to make it something which consists of elements which can accommodate both sides' concerns and interests, and we are working on those elements."

He emphasized that "I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal," adding that I see it [as] quite possible."

Araghchi stressed that "right now, we are negotiating only nuclear, and there is no other subject," even though Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any meaningful deal would also have to involve ballistic missiles and Tehran's support for proxies in the region.

This comes as President Donald Trump has recently considered a limited strike on Iran, with dozens of U.S. fighter jets and tankers getting into position for a possible attack.

Araghchi insisted that the enrichment of uranium is "a matter of dignity and pride for Iranians. And we are not going to give it up. There is no legal reason to do that, while everything is peaceful, while everything is safeguarded by the agency."

The Iranian foreign minister also threatened the U.S. and Israel, saying that "we have every right to defend ourselves if the U.S. attacks us," adding that "we are in a powerful position to defend ourselves."

However, Araghchi insisted that "what can I say is that why we should go for war when there is every possibility for a peaceful solution?"