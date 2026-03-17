Iran Security Chief Who Threatened Trump Killed in Israeli Strike

Ali Larijani, Iran's top national security official who threatened President Donald Trump's life after the U.S.-Israeli strikes began, has been killed.

The high-profile elimination marks one of the most significant blows to Tehran's leadership since the war erupted on Feb. 28, with Israeli officials confirming that Larijani was targeted and killed in a precision strike.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the development, calling it a major step in dismantling what he described as Iran's "axis of evil."

According to multiple reports, including from The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel, Larijani, who served as secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was killed alongside other senior regime figures.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the deaths of Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Basij paramilitary force, and his deputy. Additional strikes reportedly eliminated key IRGC aerospace leadership and much of the Basij command structure.

The Associated Press reported that the strikes came as part of a broader Israeli campaign targeting Iran's military and security apparatus, which has been central to both internal repression and regional aggression.

The Basij, in particular, has long been accused of violently suppressing protests and dissent within Iran.

Larijani had emerged as one of the regime's most prominent voices in recent weeks, especially following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier in the conflict.

Though Mojtaba Khamenei was nominally installed as successor, intelligence assessments suggested he was severely weakened, leaving Larijani to play a leading operational role.

His death could further destabilize an already fractured regime. Israeli and Western analysts have noted that much of Iran's senior leadership has been decimated in recent strikes, creating a vacuum that lesser-known figures are struggling to fill.

Larijani had drawn particular attention in the United States after issuing direct threats against Trump.

In remarks highlighted by Axios, Larijani warned Trump to "beware lest you be the one who disappears," escalating tensions as the president vowed to respond forcefully to any Iranian attempt to disrupt global oil supplies.

Trump, who has taken a hardline stance against Tehran, has repeatedly warned Iran against targeting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy choke point.

He has also signaled willingness to escalate military action if Iran continues its attacks on regional allies and shipping lanes.

Despite the losses, Iran has continued launching missile and drone attacks across the region, targeting Israel and Gulf Arab states.

These strikes have disrupted air travel, damaged infrastructure, and heightened fears of a broader energy crisis as oil prices surge.

Still, the targeted killing of Larijani underscores the effectiveness of the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign in crippling Iran's command structure.

Supporters of the strategy argue it sends a clear message that threats against the United States and its allies will be met with decisive force.

With Tehran's leadership in disarray and pressure mounting on multiple fronts, the coming days could prove decisive in shaping the trajectory of the conflict and the future of Iran's ruling regime.