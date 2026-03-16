Trump Disputes Adviser's Claim Israel Might Use Nuke on Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed a call from adviser David Sacks for the United States to seek an "off-ramp" in its conflict with Iran.

Sacks, a venture capitalist who serves as Trump's adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, made the comments Friday on the "All-In" podcast about two weeks after the conflict began.

"We should try to find the off-ramp," he said, adding, "This is a good time to declare victory and get out."

Sacks warned that further escalation could lead to "frightening scenarios," including Israel "contemplating using a nuclear weapon," which he said would be "truly catastrophic."

Israel has never publicly acknowledged possessing nuclear weapons, though it is widely believed to have them.

Trump was asked during a news conference after a meeting with the board of the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts about whether Sacks had shared that assessment with him. The comments aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"No, he hasn't. Israel wouldn't do that. Israel would never do that," Trump said.

"There's a theory. You pounded them to hell, and you could just leave now, and it'll take 10 years for them to build back, not nearly what they have right now. And I guess that's another theory," he continued.

"But we want to have it ended so that another president doesn't have ... look, for 47 years, no president was willing to do what I'm doing, and they should have done it a long time ago. It would have been a lot easier. There's no president that wanted to do it," Trump said.

"And yet every president knew. I've spoken to a certain president who I like, actually — a past president, former president. He said, 'I wish I did it, I wish I did it.' But they didn't do it. I'm doing it."

Trump declined to name the former president, saying, "I can't tell you that. I don't want to embarrass him. It would be very bad for his career, even though he's got no career left."