Officials Cut Internet Access as Protests Spread Across Iran

Iranian authorities appeared to be cutting off internet access Thursday in Tehran and some other regions as widespread unrest and anti-government demonstrations continued.

Multiple sources in Tehran told CBS News the internet was down in the capital.

The watchdog organization NetBlocks said at about 8:30 a.m. local time its network data showed that Iran is "in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout."

The cybersecurity monitoring group said "the incident follows a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public's right to communicate at a critical moment."

One CBS source in Tehran said there were "huge crowds out across Tehran" and called the situation "unprecedented." This source confirmed to the outlet that the internet was down for most residents but some people, including those with business accounts, could still get online.

The outlet reported that its source became unreachable shortly afterward, suggesting the outage had expanded.

Social media reports, largely from anti-regime activists, claimed web service was also down or severely restricted in Esfahan, Lodegan, Abdanan, and parts of Shiraz.

The service cuts came as Iranians began chanting from their windows against the regime after exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former U.S.-backed shah, called on supporters to make their voices heard at 8 p.m. local time.

Analysts and insiders told CBS the extent of the response could determine whether the protests – now in their 12th day – fade like past unrest or grow into a major challenge to the government.

"All of the huge crowds in my neighborhood are pro-Pahlavi and from several areas my sources report the same — pro-Pahlavi crowds are prevailing, undeniably," the Tehran source told the outlet, calling it "monarchists responding to Reza."

So far, the unrest has left at least 39 people dead, including at least four members of the security services, and more than 2,260 detained, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that his administration is monitoring the protests and warned of severe action if Iranian authorities kill protesters.

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots — they have lots of riots — if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," Trump said on the radio show.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters the U.S. supports anyone in Iran engaged in peaceful protest. Asked whether the U.S. would take part in any Israeli strikes on Iran, Vance urged Iran to have real negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program.

"I'll let the president speak to what we're going to do in the future," Vance said Thursday at the White House.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly restricted or disabled internet access during potentially destabilizing events.

President Masoud Pezeshkian suggested ahead of his 2024 election that he would loosen internet controls, but access remains tightly restricted and major social media platforms and Western news sites are officially banned.