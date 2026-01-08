Lindsey Graham: Trump Will 'Kill' Iran's Khamenei Over Protester Deaths

Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that President Donald Trump would "kill" Iranian regime leader Ali Khamenei if his forces continued to kill protesters, as the massive demonstrations against the regime entered their 12th day.

Protests and violent clashes were reported from 111 cities across all of the country's 31 provinces, where at least 34 protesters and four security personnel were killed and some 2,200 protesters were arrested, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA).

Speaking to Fox News, Graham, R-S.C., doubled down on Trump's threats from a week ago that the U.S. would "come to the rescue" if "Iran shots (sic) and violently kills peaceful protesters."

"To the people of Iran: We stand with you tonight," Graham said. "We stand for you taking back your country from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills you and terrorizes the world."

"And to the Ayatollah: You need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you," he continued, "Help is on the way."

Graham's warning came as the regime has continually escalated its violent crackdown against the protesters, while regime officials threatened Israel and the U.S., whom they accuse of instigating a revolt.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation a threat and will not tolerate its continuation without responding," General Amir Hatami said, according to the state-affiliated Fars news agency.

Hatami, who commands the regular army but not the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), warned that Iran's response would be harsher than during the 12-Day War against Israel in June "if the enemy makes a mistake."

Meanwhile, the regime continued to try and differentiate between legitimate protests over the dire economic situation and alleged organized, armed uprisings.

The regime's top judge warned protesters on Wednesday that there would be "no leniency for those who help the enemy against the Islamic Republic."

"Following announcements by Israel and the U.S. president, there is no excuse for those coming to the streets for riots and unrest," Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei stated.

Eyewitness testimonies and video footage circulating on social media indicated that regime forces, including mercenaries from Iraq, took to the streets across numerous cities, implementing military checkpoints, chasing crowds with motorcycles, and beating and shooting protesters.

Video footage showed that crowds continued to chant slogans like "Death to the dictator," and "Freedom," and "Don't be afraid, we are all together."

Michael Doran, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, wrote on X that "The city of Karaj, the population of which is 1.5 million people (just over 50% Persian, with Azerbaijanis making up about 30%) has fallen to the protesters. This is the third city, and by far the largest, that the regime has lost control of. "

On Wednesday, merchants and shopkeepers in traditional bazaars of Tabriz, Isfahan, Mashhad, and Kerman joined their colleagues in the capital Tehran and left their shops closed to signal their solidarity with the protests, according to The New York Times.

Two shop owners, whose identity was kept secret so as not to endanger them, told the Times that the regime had tried to negotiate with trade representatives to open their shops but that the talks failed so far.

According to the opposition-aligned outlet Iran International, a call to action by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to attend central and unified protests across the country on Thursday and Friday evening gained massive traction online, indicating that more violent clashes are ahead in the coming days.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.