Ayatollah Khamenei: US 'Vulnerable' as East Rises

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Wednesday that the United States is no longer an "untouchable" superpower as China, Russia and Iran begin to compete.

"Some think that the United States is an untouchable power; but if we take a look at the events that unfolded on this day, it turns out that, no, it is completely vulnerable," Khamenei stated, as translated by Al-Ahram.

He made the comments while addressing a student crowd for the annual National Day of Fight Against Global Arrogance, a holiday commemorating Iran's 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

It also comes amid Iran's proxy support for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, CNN reported that Western officials believe the country is preparing to send 1,000 additional weapons to Moscow.

The last shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included nearly 450 drones, with Ukrainian officials claiming last week the country has already shot down more than 300 Iranian-made drones.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over the country's nuclear program have broken down since the onset of anti-government protests surrounding the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy to Iran, revealed Monday that reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was not the Biden administration's primary focus as Iran cracks down harshly on protesters, according to Axios.

"It is not on our agenda. We are not going to focus on something which is inert when other things are happening ... and we are not going to waste our time on it ... if Iran has taken the position it has taken," Malley said.