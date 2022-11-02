×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | nucleardeal | russia | ukraine | globe

Ayatollah Khamenei: US 'Vulnerable' as East Rises

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 04:50 PM EDT

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Wednesday that the United States is no longer an "untouchable" superpower as China, Russia and Iran begin to compete.

"Some think that the United States is an untouchable power; but if we take a look at the events that unfolded on this day, it turns out that, no, it is completely vulnerable," Khamenei stated, as translated by Al-Ahram.

He made the comments while addressing a student crowd for the annual National Day of Fight Against Global Arrogance, a holiday commemorating Iran's 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

It also comes amid Iran's proxy support for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, CNN reported that Western officials believe the country is preparing to send 1,000 additional weapons to Moscow.

The last shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included nearly 450 drones, with Ukrainian officials claiming last week the country has already shot down more than 300 Iranian-made drones.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over the country's nuclear program have broken down since the onset of anti-government protests surrounding the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy to Iran, revealed Monday that reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was not the Biden administration's primary focus as Iran cracks down harshly on protesters, according to Axios.

"It is not on our agenda. We are not going to focus on something which is inert when other things are happening ... and we are not going to waste our time on it ... if Iran has taken the position it has taken," Malley said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Wednesday that the United States is no longer an "untouchable" superpower as China, Russia and Iran begin to compete.
iran, nucleardeal, russia, ukraine, globe
269
2022-50-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved