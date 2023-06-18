Retired Gen. Keane: New Nuke Deal Not in 'National Interest'

Reworking the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal – designed only to slow Iran's progress to a nuclear weapon but decertified during the Trump administration – is not in the "national interest" of the United States, according to retired Army Gen. Jack Keane.

"To give them another windfall of cash like we did as a result of the 2015 nuclear deal, which led to an expansion of their proxy wars in the Middle East, it doesn't make any sense," Keane told "Fox News Sunday."

"It's not in our national interest."

Iran will remain a malign influence in the Middle East and might even be emboldened by deal-making with President Joe Biden's negotiators, according to Keane.

"They're gonna fuel their proxy wars and they're seeking domination and control in the Middle East," Keane added. "That's the windfall that’s going to take place, for what? The hold in 60% enrichment and curtailing some activities against Syria and Iraq?

"No, it's not a good deal. It wasn't a good deal in 2015. It's not a good deal now.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the U.S. and Iran over its nuclear program.

Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran's nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief. The reports could not be independently confirmed and the U.S. has publicly denied any such deal.

"The most limited understandings, what are termed 'mini-agreements,' do not – in our view – serve the goal and we are opposed to them as well," Netanyahu said Israel had informed the U.S.

Israeli officials believe some understandings have already been reached limiting enrichment and that some funds have already been unfrozen. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing a confidential diplomatic assessment.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related Stories: