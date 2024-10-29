Report: Iran Targeting Former Secretary of State

Iran is still engaged in plots to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Congressional leaders received the notification from the State Department last week, the Free Beacon said. Iran is also working to assassinate former U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook, the Free Beacon reported, citing the State Department notification.

Former President Donald Trump said has said Iran has also attempted to assassinate him.

"Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again," Trump wrote on social media.

Congress has been informed 20 different times of credible threats against Hook, who led the Trump administration hardline policy against Iran, the Free Beacon said. Congress has been informed of 17 different threats against Pompeo, the Free Beacon reported.

Pompeo, Hook, and former White House national security adviser John Bolton remain under U.S. protection due to the ongoing threats.

Last May, the FBI revealed it was searching for Iranian intelligence officer Majid Dastjani Farahani, who they said was recruiting "individuals for operations in the U.S., to include lethal targeting of current/former [U.S. government] officials."

Politico previously reported Iran has a hit list of former Trump administration officials and aides.

"Iran has made it very clear that they are determined to seek retaliation against former officials in connection with the [drone strike killing of Iranian General Qasem] Soleimani …," Matt Olsen, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for national security, said to Politico.