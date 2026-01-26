Iran State Media Compare US Unrest to Tehran Protests

Iranian state media and government-aligned outlets are using unrest in Minneapolis to accuse the Trump administration of hypocrisy over its criticism of Iran's handling of domestic demonstrations.

Newsweek reported that Iranian media outlets have pointed to U.S. protests following fatal encounters involving federal immigration agents, arguing President Donald Trump is in no position to condemn Tehran's response to demonstrations in Iran.

The state-backed broadcaster Press TV referenced Trump's past statements supporting protesters in Iran and described unrest in the U.S. as "instant karma" in a post on X.

Iranian media coverage has focused on demonstrations after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis, along with protests against federal immigration operations.

Iran has faced widespread protests since Dec. 28, representing the largest challenge to the country's clerical leadership in years.

Western estimates say Tehran's crackdown has killed more than 3,000 people, a figure Iranian leaders dispute.

Trump previously warned of possible U.S. intervention over Iran's handling of those protests, a position Iranian outlets are now contrasting with unrest and law enforcement actions in Minnesota.

Tehran-affiliated media highlighted Operation Metro Surge, a Department of Homeland Security immigration enforcement initiative launched in Minnesota in December and the tensions surrounding it.

Press TV's Roya Pour Bagher cited social media posts reacting to Pretti's death and said there were "growing fears of an imminent civil conflict, yes a civil war in the United States."

In a separate segment, Bagher said video footage showed Pretti "did not pose a threat to anyone" and suggested continued protests could prevent further deaths.

Iranian outlets also circulated a past statement from Vice President JD Vance saying the administration should imprison anyone who assaulted a federal police officer.