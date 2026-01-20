Trump: If Anything Happens to Me, US Will Blow Up Iran

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran that if something ever happens to him, that country will get blown up.

"Well, they shouldn't be doing it, but I've left notification," Trump said of the threats Iran has made to him on NewsNation's "Katie Pavlich Tonight."

"Anything ever happens, the whole country's going to get blown up," Trump added.

"But I have very firm instructions," Trump emphasized. "Anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth."

Trump's comments come after a senior Iranian military official warned him earlier Tuesday that "we will set fire to the world" if any harm comes to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from U.S. military intervention.

Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, cultural deputy of Iran's armed forces general staff, dismissed remarks Trump made Saturday calling for regime change in Iran amid nationwide protests against the repressive Islamist regime.

Trump also referred to Khamenei as a "sick man."

"We do not take Trump's noise very seriously," Shekarchi said, according to Iran International. "Trump knows that if a hand is stretched toward our leader, we will not only cut that hand off — we will set their world on fire. This is not a slogan."

Shekarchi added that Iran would leave "no safe place" for its enemies in the event of an attack.

At a news conference to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration, Trump touted his administration's actions against Iran, including a military strike in June on its nuclear sites.

The United States has "obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capability," Trump said.

"Operation Midnight Hammer was one of the most successful anyone's ever seen," he added.

Trump has sent conflicting signals this month as Iran's violent crackdown intensified, with human rights groups estimating thousands of protesters have been killed.

He initially warned that the U.S. could intervene militarily if Iran continued killing demonstrators but later appeared to step back after saying he received information that Iran had halted executions, something he touched upon Tuesday.

"They were going to hang 837 people, and we let them know that if that happens, that will be a very bad day for them," Trump said.

"And they decided not to do it. They didn't hang the people," the president added.

"I can't tell you what's going to happen in the future, but supposedly they've taken that off the table," Trump continued. "We're just going to have to see what happens with Iran."