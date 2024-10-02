WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | israel | opec | oil | war | prices

Analysts: Israel Retaliation Could Spike Oil Prices

By    |   Wednesday, 02 October 2024 04:39 PM EDT

Iran's missile attack against Israel briefly pushed crude oil prices more than 5% higher on Tuesday.

Traders for months have downplayed the risk of supply disruptions in the Middle East, instead focusing on concerns of a potential surplus due to falling demand in China and increased oil output from OPEC+ countries.

But Israel has promised a "painful" response to Tehran's attack, which analysts say could involve targeting Iran's oil facilities. Such a move could significantly impact the global oil supply.

"There has been a lot of complacency about this war. We do need to think about a scenario where Iranian oil supplies are at risk," an analyst told CNBC.

Iran, an OPEC member, currently produces more than 3 million barrels of oil per day, its highest output in years. A major portion of Iran's oil exports pass through Kharg Island, a vital hub that could be vulnerable.

The exact impact would depend on how much damage is done, but Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy, said prices could increase by at least $5 per barrel if Iran's oil exports of around 1.8 bpd were taken offline.

Iran then would likely retaliate by disrupting oil shipments through the Persian Gulf, which could send prices even higher.

While OPEC has extra capacity to help stabilize the market, a serious disruption could be difficult to manage, especially if it threatens major shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. As tensions rise, the oil market faces increasing uncertainty.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Analysts say global oil supply could be affected if Israel targets Iran's oil facilities.
iran, israel, opec, oil, war, prices
245
2024-39-02
Wednesday, 02 October 2024 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved