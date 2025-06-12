WATCH TV LIVE

US Involvement In Iran Strike Unlikely

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 06:44 PM EDT

Tensions are running high as the potential of a major military action against Iran appears more likely. But direct U.S. involvement in any strike against Iran is said to be unlikely.

Axios reported on Thursday that U.S. and Israeli sources have indicated that the Pentagon won't be ordering U.S. military personnel to be alongside Israeli forces assisting a strike. U.S. forces may be helping with intelligence, though, and would most likely come to the defense of Israel if there is a counter-strike.

President Donald Trump on Thursday told a White House audience that a strike against Iran's nuclear program "could very well happen."

But he was clear he'd rather have Iran agree to a deal to end the program of nuclear enrichment to build weapons. "As long as I think there is an agreement, I don't want them [Israel] going in, because I think that would blow it," he said.

The State Department's virtual Iran embassy on Thursday issued a warning to Americans to stay clear of the region. "Due to increased regional tensions, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution. Historically, similar tensions have resulted in travel disruptions and increased security concerns for U.S. citizens in the region."

In an expanded warning, the State Department told Americans in the Middle East region to "keep a low profile." In a Thursday post, the department said, "We remind U.S. citizens in Israel and the broader Middle East region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. U.S. citizens should know the location of the nearest shelter in the event of hostilities."

Tensions are running high as the potential of a major military action against Iran appears more likely.
