US Offers Up to $10 Million for Tips on Iranian Leaders

The State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that could lead to the capture of leaders in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Rewards for Justice, which posted about the rewards on social media, said the IRGC plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world.

"Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders?" Rewards for Justice said. "Send us a tip."

Anyone with information on the following IRGC leaders or its component branches is asked to provide information via a Tor-based tipline or signal:

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei; Ali Asghar Hejazi, deputy chief of staff, supreme leader's office (SLO); Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, SLO military adviser; Ali Larijani, adviser, SLO, and secretary, Supreme National Security Council; Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni, minister of the interior; and Esmail Khatib, minister of intelligence and security.

The State Department is also looking for information on the secretary of the defense council, adviser to the supreme leader, military office chief, and Revolutionary Guard commander.

"Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," Rewards for Justice Link.

The Signal number is 202-702-7843.