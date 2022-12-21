Biden Admin Probes US Parts in Iranian-made Drones

The Biden administration is investigating how microelectronics produced in the United States are making their way into Iranian drones used by Russia, multiple officials told CNN.

According to the network, agencies in Washington, D.C., are involved in a White House National Security Council task force created to identify the problem, with one official describing the inquiry as an "all hands on deck" initiative.

Lawmakers and congressional staffers are also pushing for officials to provide a list of businesses whose equipment is being found in the drones, citing the need for accountability and to secure supply chains.

It follows a report last month from Conflict Armament Research, which found that downed Iranian-made drones in Ukraine had the vast majority of their components manufactured by U.S.-based companies.

"More than 70 manufacturers based in 13 different countries and territories produced these components, with 82 percent of them manufactured by companies based in the United States," the study found.

CAR added that the U.K.-based investigative group is "not in a position to identify the manufacturers of the documented components publicly until formal tracing operations have concluded" under its methodology.

However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a U.S. source said that several processors found in the drones originate from Texas Instruments, CNN noted.

An engine built by Recreational Products, an Austrian group owned by the Canadian firm Bombardier, also was reportedly discovered.

Both companies released statements denying that they sold products to Iran or Russia.

Texas Instruments told CNN that it "complies with applicable laws and regulations in the countries where we operate" and does not condone "the use of our products in applications they weren't designed for."

Bombardier also condemned the use of its Rotax engines in Iranian-made drones, publicly stating that it "has not authorized" the supply of "military UAV manufacturers in Iran or Russia" and will launch an internal investigation.