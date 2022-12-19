Fire Crews Respond, Russian Drones Strike Kyiv's Power Grid

Ukraine's emergency services released video on Dec. 19, claiming to show the aftermath of a Russian strike on energy infrastructure in Kyiv.

Footage showed fire crews battling flames engulfing what appeared to be electrical apparatus. In a post accompanying the video, emergency services said a fire had broken out after an early morning strike on a critical infrastructure site and that 43 personnel had been deployed. According to the post, the fire was extinguished by 7:40 AM (0540 GMT).

Moscow launched a "kamikaze" drone attack on Monday (December 19), hitting key infrastructure in and around Kyiv, as Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 drones, the third Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days and the latest in a series of assaults since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-freezing temperatures.

Kyiv's mayor said no one had died or been wounded in the attacks on Kyiv that rocked the capital's Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, according to preliminary information.