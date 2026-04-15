Report: Iran Used Chinese Spy Satellite on US Bases

Iran has used a secretly acquired Chinese spy satellite to target U.S. military bases in the Middle East, raising new concerns about Beijing's role in bolstering Tehran's military capabilities, according to a report.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) obtained control of a Chinese-built satellite known as TEE-01B in late 2024, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The satellite, launched from China and later transferred to Iran, significantly enhanced Tehran's ability to monitor and strike U.S. and allied positions across the region.

Leaked documents reviewed by the Financial Times show Iranian commanders used the satellite to track key American military installations, capturing high-resolution imagery before and after missile and drone strikes.

Among the locations reportedly surveilled were Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, U.S. facilities in Jordan and Bahrain, and other strategic sites in Iraq and Kuwait.

Analysts say the system marks a major leap in Iran's intelligence-gathering capabilities.

With imagery precise enough to identify aircraft and military equipment, the satellite provided Iran with a powerful new tool to plan attacks and assess their effectiveness.

"This satellite is clearly being used for military purposes," one expert told the Financial Times, noting that it allows Iran to identify targets ahead of time and refine its strike operations.

The revelation is likely to heighten tensions, particularly given growing evidence of deeper ties between China and Iran.

While Beijing has publicly denied providing weapons or direct military support, U.S. intelligence sources cited in other reports have suggested China could be exploring additional assistance, including air defense systems.

Chinese officials have rejected those claims as "groundless," insisting the country does not supply arms to parties in the conflict.

However, critics argue that China's so-called commercial space sector often operates with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military establishment.

The satellite report also comes amid broader concerns about China's strategic ambitions.

Experts warn that Beijing's support for adversaries of the United States fits a larger effort to undermine American influence globally while maintaining plausible deniability.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has taken a hard line, warning China against aiding Iran and threatening steep tariffs if such cooperation continues.

Trump has said he directly urged Chinese President Xi Jinping not to provide weapons to Tehran, with Xi reportedly denying any involvement.

The developments unfold as tensions remain high in the Middle East, with a fragile ceasefire in place and U.S. forces continuing to counter Iranian aggression.

The use of advanced foreign technology by Iran reinforces the evolving nature of modern warfare, and the growing risks posed by alliances between U.S. adversaries.

For U.S. officials, the emergence of a Chinese-linked satellite in Iranian military operations signals a troubling escalation that could reshape the strategic balance in the region.

Reuters contributed to this report.