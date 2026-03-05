US: More Than 30 Iranian Vessels Destroyed

The United States has destroyed or sunk more than 30 vessels linked to Iran amid escalating military operations in the Middle East, the commander of U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

Adm. Brad Cooper said the tally climbed in recent hours after U.S. forces struck what he described as an Iranian drone carrier, leaving the vessel ablaze.

"You may have heard the president say, just a little while ago, that we have sunk or destroyed 24 ships," Cooper said during a press briefing. "That was true.

"At the moment, we're now up over 30 ships."

"In just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier," he added. "And as we speak, it's on fire."

The comments suggest a significant escalation in maritime operations involving U.S. forces and Iranian-linked assets across the region.

Cooper did not immediately specify where the strike occurred or provide additional details about the vessel, including whether it belonged directly to Iran's navy or to an affiliated group.

Iran has increasingly relied on drones and unmanned maritime systems in recent years, using them to extend its reach across the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and other waterways in the broader Middle East.

U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Iranian-backed forces and maritime platforms pose a growing threat to international shipping and regional security.

The latest strikes appear to be part of a broader campaign aimed at degrading Iran's ability to launch drones or project power from the sea.

Cooper did not outline the timeline for the destruction of the more than 30 vessels, but his remarks indicate the total includes a series of operations carried out over a short period of time.

It was not immediately clear whether the destroyed vessels were all Iranian military ships or included drones, support craft or other platforms used by Iran or its affiliated groups.

The Pentagon has not yet released additional operational details about the strikes or the condition of the drone carrier Cooper said was hit.