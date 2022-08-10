×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: internet | social media | teenagers | technology

Poll: Almost Half of Teens Almost Always Online

Poll: Almost Half of Teens Almost Always Online
Teenagers on their smartphones. (Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:18 PM EDT

Just under half of American teenagers describe themselves as "almost constantly" online, according to a new poll from Pew Research Center.

In 2015, 24% of American teenagers, those ages 13-17, described themselves as "almost constantly" online. That number has jumped to 46% in 2022.

In 2022:

  • 46% use the internet "almost constantly."
  • 48% use the internet "several times a day."
  • 3% use the internet "about once a day."
  • 3% use the internet "several times a week or less often."

In 2015:

  • 24% used the internet "almost constantly."
  • 56% used the internet "several times a day."
  • 12% used the internet "about once a day."
  • 8% used the internet "several times a week or less often."

Most teens, 54%, said that it would be hard to give up social media, with 18% saying it would be "very hard," 35% saying it would be "somewhat hard," 26% saying it would be "somewhat easy," and 20% saying it would be "very easy."

"It's an evolving landscape on multiple levels—not just the platforms themselves with different names and things, but also even individual platforms were one thing a while ago, and now are different," Lee Rainie, Pew's director of internet and technology research and one of the lead authors of this report, told The Wall Street Journal.

Pew research associate Emily Vogels, another co-author, added that "Without being able to interact with others in the in-person environment, [teens] were looking to see where their friends were going online, so that they could maintain those connections."

Pew surveyed 1,316 teens, as well as at least one of their parents in groups called "dyads," across the country from April 14 – May 4, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Just under half of American teenagers describe themselves as "almost constantly" online, according to a new poll from Pew Research Center.
internet, social media, teenagers, technology
289
2022-18-10
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved