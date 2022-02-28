Harris Poll: Biden 'Not Able' to Handle 'Difficult' Issues Like Ukraine

President Joe Biden is not able to handle "difficult international issues," such as defending Ukraine from Russian invasion, according to a majority of respondents to a recent Harvard Harris poll.

One survey question asked, "Do you think President Biden is able to handle difficult international issues like defending Ukraine from the Russians and protecting Taiwan from China or is he not able to handle these kinds of problems?"

Overall, 54% of respondents said Biden "is not able" to handle such difficult issues. Forty-six percent said he was.

A wide gap is seen by party-affiliation with 79% of Democrats saying that the Democratic president is able to handle difficult international issues and only 21% saying he is not. Among Republicans, only 17% say Biden is able to handle difficult international issues, with 83% saying he is not.

Among independents the divide is closer, but still, 60% say Biden is not capable of handling such hard issues, while only 40% say that he is.

Americans responded to the question just before and as Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine after assembling for weeks on the borders.

The survey was taken February 23-24, 2022, among 2,026 registered voters. A margin of error was not listed.