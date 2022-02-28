×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Polls | Russia | Ukraine | international relations | biden

Harris Poll: Biden 'Not Able' to Handle 'Difficult' Issues Like Ukraine

Joe Biden Jill Biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Monday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By    |   Monday, 28 February 2022 05:40 PM

President Joe Biden is not able to handle "difficult international issues," such as defending Ukraine from Russian invasion, according to a majority of respondents to a recent Harvard Harris poll.

One survey question asked, "Do you think President Biden is able to handle difficult international issues like defending Ukraine from the Russians and protecting Taiwan from China or is he not able to handle these kinds of problems?"

Overall, 54% of respondents said Biden "is not able" to handle such difficult issues. Forty-six percent said he was.

A wide gap is seen by party-affiliation with 79% of Democrats saying that the Democratic president is able to handle difficult international issues and only 21% saying he is not. Among Republicans, only 17% say Biden is able to handle difficult international issues, with 83% saying he is not.

Among independents the divide is closer, but still, 60% say Biden is not capable of handling such hard issues, while only 40% say that he is.

Americans responded to the question just before and as Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine after assembling for weeks on the borders.

The survey was taken February 23-24, 2022, among 2,026 registered voters. A margin of error was not listed.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden is not able to handle "difficult international issues," such as defending Ukraine from Russian invasion, according to a majority of respondents to a recent Harvard Harris poll.
international relations, biden
204
2022-40-28
Monday, 28 February 2022 05:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved