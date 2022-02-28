US: We'll Add to Russia Sanctions If Moscow Further Escalates

The United States will impose more sanctions on Russia if Moscow continues to escalate its conflict with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday, noting that Russia so far has shown no signs of backing down.

Price told a regular press briefing that U.S. sanctions "will ultimately be symmetrical and mutually reinforcing" with those of U.S. allies and partners.

"We will do more, assuming the Russian Federation continues to escalate, and we have seen no indication at this point that the Russian Federation is prepared to do otherwise," Price added.

Price also hit out at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, saying he had allowed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "make a mockery" of Belarus' sovereignty by allowing Moscow's forces to launch their attack on Ukraine from its territory.

Alongside harsh sanctions against Russia, its banks and individuals close to Putin, the United States last week sanctioned 24 Belarusian individuals and entities including two state-owned banks and parts of that country's defense and security industries over their support for the invasion.

"All the while, the regime (in Minsk) continues to brutally repress the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus. It has ... become increasingly subservient to Russia," Price said.