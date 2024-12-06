WATCH TV LIVE

Execs' Names Wiped From Insurer Sites After CEO's Murder

Friday, 06 December 2024 11:02 AM EST

Health insurance companies removed executive leadership names from their websites after the assassination of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

Brian Thompson. 50, was murdered Wednesday morning in New York City in a shooting that police called a "brazen, targeted attack."

As of Friday morning, UnitedHealthcare's "About Us" page that listed leadership, including Thompson, redirected to a more general page.

A Google search for the UHC leadership team sends users to the company home page. A search-result link to "Our Leaders" page that lists several names, including Thompson's, sends people to a "Page Not Found." Clicking on Thompson's name also results in that.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, which Thursday announced it will walk back changes that would charge patients for anesthesia during procedures that went longer than estimated, redirects its own leadership page to its "About Us" page, 404 Media reported.

Blue Cross Blue Shield, separate from Anthem BCBS, now redirects its own leadership page to its "About Us" page. Originally, that BCBS page showed leadership, including President and CEO Kim Keck, Executive Vice President and CFO Christina Fisher, and 23 more executives as of earlier this year according to archives of the page.

On social media platform X, user @GASLIGHTER_ spotted that other major insurers including CareSource, Medica, CVS, and Molina also removed info of their leadership teams.

"Nonprofit health insurance organization Caresource took down the individual pages for all of its executive leadership, including President and CEO Erhardt Preitauer, Executive Vice President David Williams, Executive Vice President for Markets and Products Scott Markovich, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Business Sanjoy Musunuri, CFO Larry Smart and COO Fred Schulz. Snippets from each of these pages are still visible on Google search, but the pages themselves return an error that says 'the requested URL was not found on this server,'" 404 Media reported.

"Another nonprofit health plan, Medica, did the same: Medica's executive leadership page redirects to its homepage, and its foundation leadership staff page now returns an error: 'Oops. That page doesn't exist.'

"Elevance Health took down its leadership page, too, replacing it with a message that says 'Sorry, that page is no longer here.' The most recent archive for that page is from last week."

Friday, 06 December 2024 11:02 AM
